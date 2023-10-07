Rajasthan to hold caste survey: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night announced that Rajasthan will conduct a caste survey along the lines of the one done in Bihar.

The issue was discussed at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room in Jaipur.

The meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, CM Gehlot, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

"The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar," Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

"Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign," he said.