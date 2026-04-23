Rajasthan: What caused refinery fire the day before PM Modi’s visit?

Questions are mounting over the investigation into the fire at Rajasthan's Pachpadra refinery on Monday, 20 April. The probe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but it remains unclear whether the blaze was an act of sabotage, an accident caused by a design defect or malfunctioning equipment, or part of an international conspiracy.

Spread over 4,500 acres and built at a cost of Rs 79,459 crore, the refinery employs over 20,000 workers and staff.

Social media has been abuzz with reports of 10 such fires in refineries across the world over the past month. Many believe this cannot be a coincidence, pointing instead to a possible conspiracy aimed at creating a shortage of petroleum products. Commercial rivalry is another angle under scrutiny.

The mystery has deepened following claims by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who said he had consulted an Australia-based refinery expert. According to Gehlot, the expert stated that fires in new refineries are extremely rare, with technical failures typically occurring after 20–25 years of operation.