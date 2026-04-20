Rajasthan: Fire at Rs 80,000 crore Pachpadra refinery ahead of opening by PM Modi

A fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on 20 April, barely a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the facility, officials said.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding area as a precaution, given the presence of flammable material at the site. There were no immediate reports of casualties, while emergency response teams were deployed to contain the blaze.

The refinery, a Rs 80,000 crore project, is a joint venture between HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) and the Rajasthan government. Crude oil is supplied to the unit via pipeline from Mundra port in Gujarat.

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The incident comes at a critical time, with final preparations underway for the Prime Minister’s visit on 21 April. It remains unclear whether the scheduled inauguration will proceed as planned.

Local authorities said standard safety protocols were activated immediately after the fire was reported. “The area has been cleared and the situation is being monitored closely,” an official said.

Firefighting teams and plant safety personnel were deployed to prevent the blaze from spreading within the refinery complex.