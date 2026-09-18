Rajasthan’s C-section deaths mount as 2 more women die after surgery in Bundi

Two women died after developing complications following C-sections at Bundi's District Women's Hospital; two more women developed similar complications and were shifted to Kota.

The operation theatre has been sealed for sampling, culture testing and sterilisation, a gynaecologist has been placed under APO and a three-member committee headed by the Bundi SDM is investigating.

The episode comes amid a wider Rajasthan concern over post-C-section complications and maternal deaths.

Two women who underwent Caesarean sections at the District Women's Hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi have died at separate private hospitals in Kota, prompting an inquiry and the sealing of the hospital's operation theatre for sampling, sterilisation and culture testing.

The deaths come amid a series of cases involving serious post-C-section complications at government hospitals across Rajasthan in recent months. Five women died after developing complications following Caesarean deliveries at government hospitals in Kota in May, while eight women fell ill after C-sections at a government hospital in Jodhpur in June.

Following the deaths, angry family members and others blocked the Silor State Highway and staged a protest, demanding an impartial inquiry, suspension of the doctor concerned, action against those responsible and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each bereaved family.

Further maternal deaths were reported from government hospitals in Bhilwara, Banswara and Bikaner in July. Investigations in some of the cases have examined infection control, patient monitoring and other procedural lapses, though authorities have not established a single common cause for all the deaths.