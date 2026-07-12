Rising maternal deaths show growing crisis in Rajasthan health system: Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday described the rising number of maternal deaths in the state as “frightening and shocking”, saying they reflected a “deepening crisis” in the public healthcare system.

Gehlot's remarks came after eight women and a minor, who underwent surgery in the obstetrics and gynaecology departments at two government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara districts, died over the past week.

“The increasing number of maternal deaths in the state is extremely frightening, shocking and reflects a deepening crisis in public healthcare,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.

“Now, after four deaths in Banswara, reports of 18 deaths in two months have emerged. The lack of accountability from the government is making the situation even more serious,” Gehlot said.