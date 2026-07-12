Rising maternal deaths show growing crisis in Rajasthan health system: Gehlot
Former chief minister calls for Union Health Ministry intervention after deaths reported at government hospitals
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday described the rising number of maternal deaths in the state as “frightening and shocking”, saying they reflected a “deepening crisis” in the public healthcare system.
Gehlot's remarks came after eight women and a minor, who underwent surgery in the obstetrics and gynaecology departments at two government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara districts, died over the past week.
“The increasing number of maternal deaths in the state is extremely frightening, shocking and reflects a deepening crisis in public healthcare,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.
“Now, after four deaths in Banswara, reports of 18 deaths in two months have emerged. The lack of accountability from the government is making the situation even more serious,” Gehlot said.
Alleging administrative failure, the former chief minister said the state government had been unable to handle the crisis
“Handling this crisis, saving the lives of pregnant women and restoring trust in the health system is beyond the capacity of this government. Its insensitivity and lack of accountability are worsening the situation,” he said.
Gehlot called for urgent measures to prevent further deaths and reiterated his demand for the Union Health Ministry to send a team to Rajasthan.
“I had demanded yesterday that a team from the Union Health Ministry be sent to Rajasthan. The Centre must take this situation seriously and take immediate corrective measures, otherwise more lives may be lost,” he said.
Maternal deaths have also previously been reported at government hospitals in Bikaner, Jodhpur and Kota.