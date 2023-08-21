Rajiv Gandhi's stellar performance as PM made him one of top world leaders: Congress

The Congress on Sunday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying he was a "true patriot" and "great son" of India who made invaluable contribution in the making of 21st-century India.

Paying rich tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described him as an architect of Digital India and said his stellar performance as prime minister earned him a place among top leaders of the world.

He said Rajiv Gandhi was a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians.

"On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, we remember his incomparable contribution by paying heartfelt tributes to him. With his stellar performance as the prime minister, he has earned himself a place among the top leaders of the world. Rajiv ji played a unique role in the making of 21st-century India," Kharge said on X, formerly known as Twitter.