Rajiv Gandhi, the man, the leader with a heart

I arrived at the hospital more than three hours ahead of the PM's schedule, dashed into a patients' lift with a stretcher and escaped the notice of the police officers guarding the floor by hanging out in the stairwell two floors above. When I saw Rajiv’'s cavalcade arrive, I climbed down unhurriedly and placed myself opposite the lift—of course, the cops were too preoccupied guarding the lift doors to pay any heed to me a few steps behind them.

But the moment the lift doors opened, Murli Deora, who was accompanying him, spotted me and asked the cops, "Why are reporters found here? I thought you had instructions to hold them all downstairs!"

But before the cops could bundle me away, Rajiv turned around and said, "Let her stay."

He looked at his press secretary (HY Sharada Prasad held the post then) and said, "Take care of her until I return."

Even as Prasad engaged me in small talk, I managed to sneak a glimpse from the corridor into the room and saw Ghaffar Khan, with tears in his eyes, seize Rajiv's hand and lift it to his cheek, with Rajiv was smiling down at him gently.

That would have been enough for me, but as the PM had asked me to wait, I did—with pen and notebook in hand. He came out of the room and made straight for me. This time my hands did not shake standing before another prime minister, for by now I thought I was a veteran.

Rajiv began to brief me in detail about his talk with Ghaffar Khan. What I have not forgotten is that he kept looking into my notebook and kept pace with my writing. He started another sentence only after I had completed writing the first. But what will always stay with me is that he did not walk away after he had finished. He waited until I had put the last full stop and looked up. Then he smiled and said, "That's it. I know you got everything down. Please share it with the others."

He did not talk to the reporters waiting downstairs and that made me quite unpopular with my colleagues for quite a few months after. If smartphones had existed then, I might have captured that tender moment between Rajiv and Ghaffar Khan on camera. But as it was, I had a great story ahead of everybody else because I did not share until my story was up on the wires—and that was an additional mark against me from my colleagues.

So, with many other interactions by the time that 12 May 1991 came around, I felt Rajiv and I had established as friendly a relationship as was possible between a journalist and a politician.

Ten days later, Rajiv was no more and as reports began to filter in, I shuddered to think how he had broken all the barriers in Mumbai too, drawn the people close as he did those suicide bombers.

I was never a Lutyens (Delhi) reporter, but Rajiv frequented Bombay in those days, and it was my permanent assignment to tag behind him everywhere—whether at art shows, naval bases, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the August Kranti Maidan (where he commemorated an anniversary of the Quit India Movement in pouring rain), crossing the road (before he was PM) at the Jehangir Art Gallery while holding Sonia Gandhi’s hand and helping her over the divider, or when a photographer chasing him down fell off the footboard of his car and Rajiv, driving his own car, spotted that in the rear-view mirror and immediately stopped his carcade to have his people check up on the man.