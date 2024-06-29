Rajkot airport canopy collapses a day after Delhi Terminal-1 mishap

A day after New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1's tragic incident that killed one person, a canopy collapsed at Rajkot airport's terminal in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall on Saturday, 29 June, PTI reported, citing a ‘third party’ as source.

As per reports, the incident happened at the passenger pick-up and drop area. However, there has been no report of injury or casualty so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat bringing widespread rains in several parts of the state and the wet spell will continue for the next five days.