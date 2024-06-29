Rajkot airport canopy collapses a day after Delhi Terminal-1 mishap
The incident happened during the maintenance work intended to remove the accumulated water
A day after New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1's tragic incident that killed one person, a canopy collapsed at Rajkot airport's terminal in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall on Saturday, 29 June, PTI reported, citing a ‘third party’ as source.
As per reports, the incident happened at the passenger pick-up and drop area. However, there has been no report of injury or casualty so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat bringing widespread rains in several parts of the state and the wet spell will continue for the next five days.
The IMD also issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers on Saturday.
The canopy collapsed during maintenance work intended to remove accumulated water, the ANI reported, citing sources from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
According to a Hindustan Times report, a similar incident was reported at Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday when a part of a fabric canopy collapsed due to water accumulation amid heavy rains and crushed a car parked below. However, there has been no report of injury in the incident.
(With PTI inputs)