Rajkot demolition drive: 455 illegal structures razed, 1,000 more targeted

In what officials are calling the most extensive anti-encroachment drive in the city’s history, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday rolled out a massive demolition operation to clear 1,489 illegal structures from the Jangleshwar locality and the encroached stretches of the Aji riverbed.

The operation began at daybreak, with civic teams deployed from 7 am and bulldozers roaring into action soon after. Entire neighbourhoods awoke to the sight of heavy machinery, helmeted workers and a formidable security presence as authorities moved to reclaim an estimated 87,000 square metres of land — 55,000 square metres along the riverbed and 32,000 square metres under the town planning (TP) road scheme.

To streamline the mammoth exercise, the RMC divided the affected area into seven operational zones, each overseen by a Class-1 officer, while four City Engineers took charge of field teams. Municipal commissioner Tushar Sumera monitored the operation from a specially set up control room, receiving real-time updates from all zones to ensure coordination, safety and adherence to procedure.

On the ground, more than 1,130 municipal personnel — clad in protective aprons and helmets — worked in synchronised teams. The scale of machinery deployed underscored the magnitude of the drive: 84 JCB machines, 84 tractors, seven Hitachi excavators, 50 tractor-mounted breakers, 42 gas cutters and 14 dumpers formed part of a fleet of over 260 vehicles and heavy equipment.