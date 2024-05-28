Rajkot: One more partner held, police crackdown on unlicensed game zones

The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a devastating fire last week killed as many as 35 people, an official said on Tuesday, 28 May.

Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises, was arrested from Abu Road in neighbouring Rajasthan, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the fire incident at the game zone on Saturday.

"Thakkar was arrested from Abu Road in a joint operation carried out by the Rajkot and Banaskantha police last night," Makwana said.

The police had earlier arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, partners in the Raceway Enterprises, and game zone manager Nitin Jain. They were on Monday sent to 14-day police custody by a court in Rajkot.

The police have registered an FIR against six persons - Thakkar, Solanki, Rathod, and Raceway Enterprises partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja and Prakashchand Hiran - in connection with the fire incident.

Meanwhile, Gujarat HC has pulled up state government and Rajakot municipal corporation over the 25 May incident.

The court took up the matter suo motu asking the municipal commissioner why he should not be held responsible personally for the “man-made disaster”, The Hindu reports.