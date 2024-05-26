Rajkot toll climbs to 35, DNA tests to identify victims

The fire at Rajkot game zone on 25 May resulted in the loss of 35 lives, leaving victims charred beyond recognition that identification is possible only through DNA testing, officials shared.

According to reports, DNA samples were dispatched to Gandhinagar via air ambulance at 4:30 a.m. The results of these tests are expected within 48 hours. So far, 25 DNA samples have been sent, while the relatives of two victims are yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against six partners of a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested two persons after a fire there killed 35 people, officials said on Sunday.

The local police in November 2023 granted a booking license to the gaming zone, which was renewed for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters.

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," the official said.