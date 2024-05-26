Rajkot toll climbs to 35, DNA tests to identify victims
Police have registered an FIR against six partners of the game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city and arrest two persons
The fire at Rajkot game zone on 25 May resulted in the loss of 35 lives, leaving victims charred beyond recognition that identification is possible only through DNA testing, officials shared.
According to reports, DNA samples were dispatched to Gandhinagar via air ambulance at 4:30 a.m. The results of these tests are expected within 48 hours. So far, 25 DNA samples have been sent, while the relatives of two victims are yet to arrive.
Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against six partners of a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested two persons after a fire there killed 35 people, officials said on Sunday.
The local police in November 2023 granted a booking license to the gaming zone, which was renewed for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters.
"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," the official said.
According to sources, some relatives are travelling from Junagadh, and no immediate family member is present for one individual who came from abroad. Sixteen bodies are currently in cold storage at AIIMS, and 11 others are at the Civil Hospital.
“Over 27 bodies have been transported to Rajkot Hospital, where DNA samples will be collected before conducting post-mortem examinations. The Civil Hospital in Rajkot is overwhelmed with the number of deceased. DNA samples from missing family members will also be collected to aid identification. It has been reported that most of the victims are from Gondal, with 31 families still searching for their missing children. More than 10 police teams are involved in documenting the incident, and the death toll may rise above 50,” sources said.
“Families of the injured are heartbroken and in mourning, unable to see their loved ones one last time due to the condition of the bodies,” sources from Rajkot added.
The government has issued orders for an investigation and action against those responsible.
