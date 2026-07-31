RS adjourned after Oppn questions govt’s refusal to admit Rule 267 notices

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the remainder of the day on Friday after a deadlock persisted over the Rajya Sabha chairman's refusal to allow a discussion under Rule 267, triggering repeated protests by Opposition members over issues including the alleged NEET paper leak and claims of theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha allows a member to seek the suspension of the House's scheduled business to discuss a matter of urgent public importance.

When the House assembled at 11 am, routine business began with the laying of papers. Opposition MPs asked that leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be permitted to address the House.