RS adjourned after Oppn questions govt’s refusal to admit Rule 267 notices
Upper House Chair declines to admit Rule 267 notices despite allowing the Leader of the Opposition to speak
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the remainder of the day on Friday after a deadlock persisted over the Rajya Sabha chairman's refusal to allow a discussion under Rule 267, triggering repeated protests by Opposition members over issues including the alleged NEET paper leak and claims of theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha allows a member to seek the suspension of the House's scheduled business to discuss a matter of urgent public importance.
When the House assembled at 11 am, routine business began with the laying of papers. Opposition MPs asked that leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be permitted to address the House.
Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan subsequently allowed Kharge to speak but made it clear that no notices under Rule 267, which allows the suspension of listed business to discuss urgent matters, would be admitted.
The ruling prompted the Opposition members to raise the paper leak issue and allegations relating to donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The government's refusal to relent led to continued disruptions in the House.
Instead of yielding, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the Opposition, accusing it of engaging in "street politics" and undermining the dignity of Parliament.
With the Opposition sticking to its demands and showing no signs of easing, the chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on Monday, 3 August.
With PTI inputs