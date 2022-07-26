Rajya Sabha to pass WMD bill

After discussing The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 amid disruptions, the Rajya Sabha is set to pass it on Tuesday.



External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar moved the bill on July 19, as passed by Lok Sabha to be taken into consideration. As members of the BJP continued to participate in discussion on the bill amid sloganeering from opposition members on Monday, the Chair announced that the minister's statement on the bill and its consideration and passing will take place on Tuesday.