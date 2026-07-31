Ram Temple donation case: Defence challenges BNS charges, plans court plea

The legal aid counsel representing the accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case has said he will move court challenging the legal provisions invoked by the Uttar Pradesh Police, arguing that the investigation has been conducted under incorrect sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kulshekhar Singh, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government as legal aid defence counsel after the Faizabad Bar Association declined to represent the accused, said he would seek directions from the court for the police to investigate the case under what he described as the appropriate legal provisions before filing the chargesheet.

Singh argued that the police had simultaneously invoked provisions relating to theft and criminal breach of trust or embezzlement, which he claimed were not legally compatible in the manner they had been applied. He also questioned the inclusion of a provision carrying life imprisonment, contending that the accused were first-time offenders.

The lawyer further disputed the police's decision to treat the accused as public servants, arguing that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is not a public authority. According to him, had the correct legal provisions been invoked, the accused could have sought bail before a local court.