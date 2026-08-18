Ram temple donation case: SIT clears Champat Rai, Opposition questions probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged theft and irregularities in donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has given a clean chit to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former Trust member Anil Mishra, according to the final report submitted to the temple Trust.

The development comes nearly two months after allegations of donation-related irregularities triggered a political storm and led both Rai and Mishra to step down from their positions on 27 June.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department submitted the SIT's final report to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday for further action. The report clears Rai and Mishra of wrongdoing, while the criminal case against eight other accused remains in place.

How the probe began

The three-member SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on 13 June following a request from the temple Trust. Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant headed the team, with inspector general of police Kiran S. and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan Kumar as its other members.

The panel submitted its preliminary findings to the state government on 23 June. Acting on those findings, Trust member Krishnamohan filed a police complaint at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station on 25 June, leading to an FIR against eight named individuals and others.

The accused named in the FIR are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. All eight have been arrested and booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.