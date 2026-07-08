Ram Temple row: Congress seeks Champat Rai’s arrest, PM apology

Stepping up its attack over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, sought the dissolution of the trust and called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the controversy.

The Opposition party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for what it described as his "mistake" in selecting the trust's members, accusing him of remaining silent despite having taken political credit for the temple's construction.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh questioned why the prime minister was now "shying away" from taking responsibility for the alleged theft of devotees' donations.

"The Congress demands: Dissolve the trust; arrest the real culprits; conduct an investigation under Supreme Court supervision; form a new trust; apologise to the nation. Modi ji, break your silence," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former MP Shaktisinh Gohil echoed the demand for a court-monitored probe and called for a complete restructuring of the temple trust.