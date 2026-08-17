Ram temple donations row: SC asks SIT to end probe quickly, file status report

The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August directed the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to its logical conclusion.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed the SIT to submit a status report on the progress of the investigation in a sealed cover.

"The SIT, which includes a forensic auditor, will submit its status report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. The report will be first perused by us and seen if we have to release it to all the parties," the bench said.

The court also asked the SIT to objectively consider suggestions made by litigants for improving the quality and transparency of the investigation. It allowed petitioners seeking a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or the CBI, as well as other bona fide public-spirited persons, to submit suggestions to solicitor-general Tushar Mehta's office on aspects of the allegations that should be investigated by the SIT.

The solicitor-general's office will forward the suggestions to the SIT, the court said. "We also permit the petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person to give their suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General with respect to the aspects that may be required to be thoroughly investigated by the SIT.