Ram temple donations row: SC asks SIT to end probe quickly, file status report
Court directs SIT to submit progress report in sealed cover, invites suggestions from petitioners and 'public-spirited persons'
The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August directed the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to its logical conclusion.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed the SIT to submit a status report on the progress of the investigation in a sealed cover.
"The SIT, which includes a forensic auditor, will submit its status report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. The report will be first perused by us and seen if we have to release it to all the parties," the bench said.
The court also asked the SIT to objectively consider suggestions made by litigants for improving the quality and transparency of the investigation. It allowed petitioners seeking a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or the CBI, as well as other bona fide public-spirited persons, to submit suggestions to solicitor-general Tushar Mehta's office on aspects of the allegations that should be investigated by the SIT.
The solicitor-general's office will forward the suggestions to the SIT, the court said. "We also permit the petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person to give their suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General with respect to the aspects that may be required to be thoroughly investigated by the SIT.
"The office of the Solicitor General shall forward the suggestions to the SIT. We have no reason to doubt that the same shall be objectively considered," it ordered.
The bench said that after examining the SIT's report, it may issue directions for reforms in the management of donations made by devotees visiting the Ram temple.
On 27 July, the Supreme Court took note of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S. to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple. It had directed the state government to include a forensic auditor in the probe team.
Observing that "remedial actions will have to be taken", the bench had said steps would be taken to "ensure transparency". It had also directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.
Earlier, on 20 July, the bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the possibility of constituting an SIT to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations. On 13 July, it had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report on the matter and issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donation irregularities.
The allegations of irregularities in the management of donations at the temple had prompted several petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, to approach the apex court seeking a CBI probe and a forensic audit of the temple trust's finances.
With PTI inputs