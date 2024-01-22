Ram Temple live screening: Record reasons for rejection, says SC to Tamil Nadu
A Supreme Court bench on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to give reasons while rejecting permission for live streaming of the consecration of the Ram Temple
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ruled on Monday, 22 January that no blanket ban can be issued on religious processions and ceremonies on the ground that some other community were in a majority in the locality.
While recording the Tamil Nadu Government’s claim that there was no order banning the screening of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the court also took note of the claim by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who claimed otherwise.
The Solicitor General cited an ‘oral order’ against screening in a locality which had a Muslim majority. The counsel for the state government argued that the order may have been related to local law and order situation. In response the court observed that the state government had the right to regulate and also reject permission but not issue any blanket order on the ground that members of some other community were in a majority in the area.
In case this is accepted, Justice Datta observed, then members of the minority community will never be able to take out their religious processions in the locality. The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to record the number of applications submitted for permission to livestream the ceremony, the number of permissions granted and number of permissions denied with reasons thereof.
A BJP member of the BJP from the state had filed an application in the Supreme Court and had demanded an urgent hearing on the alleged ban in Tamil Nadu on screening the ceremony ‘even in private temples’.
The bench said the authorities would act according to the law and not on the basis of any oral instructions. Applications for permission to conduct events will be examined by the Tamil Nadu authorities as per the law and reasoned orders should be given. Tamil Nadu government said the petition was “politically motivated” and there was no such bar.
The petition filed by ‘Vinoj’, a resident of the state, prayed to “Quash the order dated January 20 issued by the Chief Minister whereby oral directions have been issued to the police department not to permit any kind of poojas, archanas, poor feeding, live telecast of ‘pran pratishta’, bhajans and processions in the name of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in all temples in Tamil Nadu irrespective of whether it is a private temple or a temple controlled by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.”
Lawyers representing the petitioner argued that “such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government [through police officers] per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution”.
