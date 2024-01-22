Ram Temple live screening: Record reasons for rejection, says SC to Tamil Nadu

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ruled on Monday, 22 January that no blanket ban can be issued on religious processions and ceremonies on the ground that some other community were in a majority in the locality.

While recording the Tamil Nadu Government’s claim that there was no order banning the screening of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the court also took note of the claim by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who claimed otherwise.

The Solicitor General cited an ‘oral order’ against screening in a locality which had a Muslim majority. The counsel for the state government argued that the order may have been related to local law and order situation. In response the court observed that the state government had the right to regulate and also reject permission but not issue any blanket order on the ground that members of some other community were in a majority in the area.

In case this is accepted, Justice Datta observed, then members of the minority community will never be able to take out their religious processions in the locality. The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to record the number of applications submitted for permission to livestream the ceremony, the number of permissions granted and number of permissions denied with reasons thereof.