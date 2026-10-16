Rs 5,000 drought aid too little, will urge CM for more, says Athawale

Athawale calls the Rs 5,000 initial relief inadequate and promises to urge Fadnavis to raise the amount.

Maharashtra declares 305 of its 358 talukas drought-hit as farmers await further assistance.

Union minister criticises Delhi protests and tells Opposition parties to approach the Election Commission on ballot papers.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday, 16 October said the Rs 5,000 financial assistance announced by the BJP-led Maharashtra government for drought-hit farmers ahead of Diwali was inadequate, and promised to urge chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to increase the amount.

Athawale, the minister of state for social justice, was addressing a press conference before embarking on a tour of drought-hit villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district.

Maharashtra has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-hit. On Wednesday, Fadnavis announced that an initial relief amount of Rs 5,000 would be deposited directly into farmers’ bank accounts before Diwali, citing the urgency of providing assistance ahead of the festival.

The chief minister said comprehensive administrative assessments and Central evaluation procedures would take time and could not be completed before Diwali.

Responding to the announcement, Athawale said, "As an initial measure, the government has announced an assistance of Rs 5,000. But this amount is not enough for Diwali. I will talk to the chief minister and convey to him the feelings of the people. I will see how the amount can be increased."