Rameshwaram Café blast: NIA offers Rs 10 lakh reward each on two accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused, one of them apparently using 'Hindu names' to hide his identity, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Café blast case.

The agency requested the general public for information on the duo — Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb alias Md Juned Hussain alias Mohammed Juned Sayed and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha alias Matheen alias Taha alias Vignesh D alias Sumit "or any other assumed Hindu name" — wanted in the case, according to its posts on X.

Taha, aged about 30, has been using identity documents and a forged Aadhaar card in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged documents to conceal his identity, the NIA said.

The agency shared the two men's photographs and identified men's/boys' hostels, PG/ shared accommodation/ low-budget hotels and lodges as their preferred places of stay.

The NIA said Shazib, also aged 30, prefers to wear "jeans, T-shirt and shirt" and "black smart watch". Both Shazib and Taha often wear "mask, wig and fake beards", it said.