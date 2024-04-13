Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on remand

Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on Saturday, 13 April.

Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the NIA court in Bengaluru.

A court in Kolkata had on Friday granted a 3-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital.