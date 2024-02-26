Rameswaram fishers to meet Stalin on regular arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

A delegation of fishermen from Rameswaram will meet Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday, 27 February. The leader of the fishermen, P. Jesu Raja, said in a statement on Monday that the delegation would meet CM Stalin to appraise him of the continual arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The delegation wants Stalin's assistance in finding a permanent solution to the issue that was affecting the lives of fishermen and their families, with the aid of the Centre. Their demands include the immediate release of five fishermen from Rameswaram who are in Sri Lankan jails.

The delegation will apprise CM Stalin that the fishermen’s mechanised boats have also been impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy, and they want all the boats to be retrieved.

In the statement, Jesu Raja also said they “want a permanent solution to be worked out by the two governments for fishers engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay”.