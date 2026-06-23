Ranchi girl becomes CBSE Class 12 national topper with a historic 500/500

Speaking to IANS, an elated Avni described the result as a moment of immense joy for her family and teachers.

"It is a very happy moment for all of us. I did not expect a perfect score because English is a subjective subject. I applied for re-evaluation because I was confident about my preparation, and I am delighted with the outcome," she said.

Behind the historic score lies years of disciplined effort, meticulous planning and unwavering determination. Teachers describe Avni as a focused and sincere student who combined hard work with strong conceptual clarity. Family members echo the sentiment, saying her success is the result of consistency, effective time management and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

Hailing from a business family in Ranchi, Avni is the daughter of Mitesh Kejriwal, who runs an edible oil business, and Poonam Kejriwal, a homemaker. While her family provided unwavering support, Avni's ambitions stretch far beyond the classroom.

Having appeared for CUET-UG 2026, she now hopes to pursue Business Management from a premier institution and eventually modernise and expand her father's business through innovative ideas and contemporary management practices.

Her achievement has sparked celebrations across DPS Ranchi and the state of Jharkhand. In a special felicitation ceremony, school principal Jaya Chauhan praised Avni's accomplishment as a shining example of dedication, resilience and the nurturing academic environment fostered by the institution.

Educationists have hailed her journey as an inspiration for students across the country, particularly those who hesitate to seek reassessment despite believing they deserve better scores. Avni's story serves as a powerful reminder that self-belief, when combined with persistence, can overturn disappointment and pave the way for extraordinary success.

More than just a perfect score, Avni Kejriwal's achievement is a testament to courage, conviction and the willingness to stand by one's abilities. From a seemingly modest 95.2 per cent to a historic 500 out of 500, her remarkable journey has not only brought glory to Ranchi and Jharkhand but also inspired countless students to believe in themselves and never stop striving for excellence.

With IANS inputs