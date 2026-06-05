Delhi Police FIR over 'attacks' on CBSE portal as re-evaluation deadline looms

Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into a series of alleged cyber attacks targeting the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result services portal, the board said on Friday, 5 June. The case was registered under Sections 66 and 43(f) of the Information Technology Act after the CBSE lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

According to the board, the attacks targeted its post-result services portal, which was launched on 2 June to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. In a statement, the CBSE said the portal had come under repeated attacks over the past three days, involving large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses located both within and outside India.

The board alleged that the objective of the attacks was to destabilise the platform, deny access to legitimate users and attempt unauthorised extraction of information. "As the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, any disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction amongst students against the board," it said.

The CBSE further claimed that the attacks appeared to have been carried out by elements "inimical to national interest" and sought a detailed investigation and legal action against those responsible.