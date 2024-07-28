Ranchi's Birsa zoo caretaker succumbs to injury after attack by hippopotamus

A caretaker of Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park on Sunday, 28 July, succumbed to his injuries suffered during an attack by a hippopotamus, a zoo official said.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Kumar Mahto (54), had entered the enclosure of the hippopotamus on Friday, allegedly to shift a newborn calf.

The mother hippopotamus attacked Mahto and injured him critically, the official said.

"Unfortunately, the caretaker succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at a private hospital here," the director of the zoo, Jabbar Singh, told PTI.