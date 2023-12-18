Rape is rape even when committed by husband; silence on sexual violence needs to be broken: Gujarat HC

Rape is rape, even when it is committed by a man on his wife, the Gujarat High Court has observed, citing that the "silence shrouding sexual violence against women in India needs to be broken".

In an order passed recently, justice Divyesh Joshi observed that the actual incidences of violence against women in India are probably much higher than the data suggests, and women may continue to face hostility and remain in environments where they are subject to violence.

Social attitude typically characterises certain behaviours — such as stalking, eve-teasing, shades of verbal and physical assault, and harassment — as "minor" offences, which are "regrettably" not only trivialised or normalised but even romanticised and promoted in popular lore such as cinema, the order stated.

The attitudes which view sexual crimes through the prism of "boys will be boys" and condone them, nevertheless, "have a lasting and pernicious effect on the survivors", it said.

The court made these observations while rejecting the regular bail plea of a woman arrested for subjecting her daughter-in-law to cruelty and criminal intimidation while her husband and son raped and filmed her in the nude to post videos on pornography sites for money.

"In most cases of (assault or rape on a woman), the usual practice is that if the man is the husband, performing the very same acts as that of another man, he is exempted. In my considered view, the same cannot be countenanced. A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man, the 'husband', on the woman, 'wife'," the court said.