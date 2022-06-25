Rare carnivorous plant found for first time in western Himalayan region

The discovery by the Uttarakhand forest department team consisting of Range Officer Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh has been published in the prestigious 'Journal of Japanese Botany', a 106-year-old journal on plant taxonomy and botany which is considered to be one of the finest in the field, Chaturvedi said.



It is a proud moment for the Uttarakhand forest department as it is the first discovery by it which has been published in the prestigious journal, he said.



The discovery was part of a project study of insectivorous plants in Uttarakhand.



This carnivorous plant belongs to a genus which is commonly known as bladderworts, Chaturvedi said.



"It uses one of the most sophisticated and developed plant structures for trap and the targets range from protozoa to insects, mosquito larvae and even young tadpoles," he said.