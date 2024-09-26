Rare embodiment of simplicity, visionary statesman: Congress hails Manmohan Singh as he turns 92

As former prime minister Manmohan Singh turned 92, wishes poured in from Congress leaders on Thursday, 26 September with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailing his humility, wisdom and selfless service in shaping the country's future.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Singh on his birthday and said he stands as a "rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics".

"On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my warmest wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," Kharge said.

"He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation," the Congress chief said.

Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead, he added.