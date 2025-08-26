RAS 2013 paper leak accused dies amid suspicion, family alleges murder

The alleged mastermind of the 2013 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination paper leak, Amrit Lal Meena, has died under suspicious circumstances while being shifted from Varanasi to Jaipur, police confirmed on Tuesday. His death has sparked fresh controversy around one of the most high-profile recruitment scandals in the state.

Meena (55), a college lecturer from Karauli who was later dismissed from service, was arrested in July 2014 along with several others after a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police unearthed the leak. According to police, his family was recently informed by one R.K. Singh that he had been admitted to a hospital in the Sigra area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. While being transported by ambulance to Jaipur on 24 August, he reportedly died near Agra.

Family members took him to the district hospital in Hindaun, Karauli, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem was conducted the same day by a medical board. Following this, Meena’s relatives lodged a case of murder at Nadoti police station in Karauli, alleging that he had been poisoned. Police said the FIR, registered under a 'zero number', has been transferred to the Sigra police station in Varanasi for investigation.

R.K. Singh, the man who alerted Meena’s family about his hospitalisation, was himself arrested earlier in connection with the same case. Investigators had alleged that Singh passed on the leaked exam paper to Meena, who then sold it to aspiring candidates for several lakhs of rupees.