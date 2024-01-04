Rashmi Shukla becomes first woman DGP of Maharashtra

After days of dilly-dallying, the Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the new director-general of police (DGP) of the state, the first-ever woman to occupy the post.

Shukla, a 1998 batch IPS officer, currently the director-general of Seema Sashastra Bal, replaces DGP Rajnish Sheth, who retired on 31 December.

She has also been a former director of the state intelligence department besides holding other state and central postings.

Mumbai commissioner of police Vivek Phansalkar was handling the additional charge as DGP, as per an official announcement.

The move to appoint Shukla as the state's top cop came more than three months after the Bombay High Court in September 2023 quashed the two phone-tapping cases lodged against her in Mumbai and Pune during the previous government.