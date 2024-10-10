Ratan Tata to be accorded state funeral, day of mourning announced in Maharashtra
Elaborate plans for public veneration, host of political and industry leaders expected to be present at last rites in Mumbai
The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.
Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night after a brief illness.
His mortal remains were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles a little after 2 am on Thursday and taken to his residence in south Mumbai’s Colaba area.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.
A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.
There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.
Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.
In a post on X, Shinde said Tata was a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship. He was a living legend who successfully helmed the 150 year-old Tata group, the CM added.
“Ratan ji Tata’s mortal remains will be accorded a state funeral,” Shinde said.
Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Abhinav Deshmukh said there is no parking facility available for vehicles at the venue, and people will have to get off their vehicles at a dropping spot.
He has also appealed to the people going to the venue to plan for their own parking and cooperate.
Asked about the likely visit of several VIPs, he declined to comment.
Tata's last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.
Describing Tata as the pride of the country, Shinde said he will always be an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The resoluteness he displayed during the 26/11 terror attack will always be remembered, the chief minister said.
The Tata Group’s Taj Hotel at Colaba was one of the targets of terrorists during the November 2008 attack.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a one-day state mourning to condole the demise of Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.
“A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,” Soren said in a post on X.
Tata Steel had developed the country’s first industrial city at Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.
