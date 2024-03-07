Ration card can't be used as address, residence proof: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has recently clarified that ration cards are intended solely for accessing essential commodities under the public distribution system and should not be used as proof of address or residence.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted the lack of a verification mechanism for the address details on ration cards, saying that their purpose is restricted to ensuring the distribution of foodgrains at reasonable prices to citizens.

This ruling came during the court's hearing of pleas by several inhabitants of Kathputli Colony, who sought alternative housing in exchange for their current makeshift homes.

Despite the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)'s reliance on ration cards as address proof in the rehabilitation process, the court found this practice misaligned with the central government's directive and the inherent purpose of ration cards.

Referring to a 2015 gazette notification from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, which specifically cautioned against using ration cards as identity or residence proof, Justice Singh criticised the DDA's approach as arbitrary.