Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple reopened for shifting of valuables

The Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Thursday, 18 July, for the second time in a week for shifting of valuables to a temporary strongroom, officials said.

The treasury was reopened at 9.51 am, they said.

After offering prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings, the members of a supervisory committee set up by the Odisha government for the shifting of valuables from the Ratna Bhandar, entered the temple around 9 am.

Speaking to media persons before entering the temple, the supervising committee's chairman and Orissa High Court former judge Biswanath Rath said, “We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored in the inner chamber of the treasury."

Last time, the treasury was opened on 14 July after 46 years. On that day, the ornaments and other valuables of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted to a strongroom.

Justice Rath also requested Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb to remain present in the Ratna Bhandar and oversee the shifting of the valuables from there.

Deb, who inspected the shifting of valuables to the temporary strongroom on the temple premises said, “The ‘Khatasheja’ (a store room) is being used as the temporary strongroom. The valuables from the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar will be shifted to the ‘Khatasheja’ room, amid tight security."