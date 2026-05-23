'Home from work': Ravi Kishan says he has no idea why his slip-ups go viral
BJP MP says even party leaders question him about his frequent verbal gaffes, insisting he is 'just a human being' who makes mistakes like everyone else
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan on Friday said he has never understood why his verbal slip-ups repeatedly go viral on social media, remarking that he is “just a human being” and prone to mistakes like anyone else.
Responding to questions about his latest viral gaffe, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP from Gorakhpur referred to a recent video in which he accidentally said “home from work” instead of “work from home” while speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WFH initiative.
“I swear on Mahadev, I've no idea why I keep going viral,” Kishan said.
“I accidentally said ‘home from work’ and ‘jaldi the late’. I was on my way to Parliament and wanted to say I needed to ‘work from home’, but ‘home from work’ slipped out instead,” he added.
The actor said people often react to such mistakes as though they were extraordinary events.
“People look at me as if I've arrived from some completely different planet. I'm just a human being, and I make mistakes like everyone else. Why you guys make me go viral is beyond my understanding,” he said.
Kishan said the popularity of his unintended one-liners has become a regular topic of conversation, including within his own party.
“Everyone asks me about it, even people in my own political party. My superiors ask, ‘What exactly do you do?’ I'm like, ‘I don't know’,” he said.
The remarks come after clips of the MP's verbal mix-ups circulated widely across social media platforms, generating memes and humorous commentary from users.
Kishan's latest comments were met with laughter from the audience, with the actor appearing to take the online attention in stride despite admitting that he remains puzzled by the recurring fascination with his mistakes.