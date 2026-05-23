'Home from work': Ravi Kishan says he has no idea why his slip-ups go viral

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan on Friday said he has never understood why his verbal slip-ups repeatedly go viral on social media, remarking that he is “just a human being” and prone to mistakes like anyone else.

Responding to questions about his latest viral gaffe, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP from Gorakhpur referred to a recent video in which he accidentally said “home from work” instead of “work from home” while speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WFH initiative.

“I swear on Mahadev, I've no idea why I keep going viral,” Kishan said.

“I accidentally said ‘home from work’ and ‘jaldi the late’. I was on my way to Parliament and wanted to say I needed to ‘work from home’, but ‘home from work’ slipped out instead,” he added.

The actor said people often react to such mistakes as though they were extraordinary events.