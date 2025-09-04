The politics of abuse: How stray words turn into a national controversy

A stray comment at the fag end of a rally has spiralled into yet another political flashpoint. At a Congress–RJD gathering addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the speeches had concluded, lights had been switched off, the leaders had departed and the workers were packing up — when an unidentified voice seized the microphone to hurl offensive remarks.

The episode might have slipped into oblivion; but that within hours, a video clip of the comments surfaced on social media. The footage was not first reported by journalists present at the rally — it appeared directly in the hands of the BJP’s formidable digital army.

What followed was less a political debate and more a spectacle of narrative building.

Overnight, the remarks of an unknown individual were reframed as an orchestrated affront from the Congress stage itself. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya was among the first to circulate the clip, presenting it as proof of Rahul Gandhi’s complicity.

“Even Zomato doesn’t deliver this fast,” quipped one political observer, capturing how quickly the disruption became a national controversy.

A scripted outrage

By the next morning, BJP ministers, MPs and MLAs had tweeted near-identical condemnations. Hashtags trended, posters and slickly designed graphics flooded timelines, and news channels amplified the outrage. The speed and coordination resembled a marketing blitz more than a political response.

Analysts argue this reflects the BJP’s mastery of digital propaganda. Carefully managed outrage cycles, they say, are now central to the party’s communication strategy. What once required weeks of sloganeering and press conferences can today be manufactured and magnified overnight.

The FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The controversy escalated further when police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of allowing abusive words to be spoken “from his stage”.