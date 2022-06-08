RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI; says banks will decide pricing

To a specific question pointing out the differences between UPI and credit cards from a usage fees perspective, and how they are exactly opposite, Sankar said going into the pricing structure for such a service right now will be akin to jumping the gun.



"How the pricing of that will work out, we will have to see because pricing is something banks will have to do. The system entities will have to do. At this point, we will introduce the arrangement, and pricing we will see how it goes," Sankar said.



The Rupay network -- billed as an indigenous alternative taking on global biggies like Mastercard and Visa -- has a low market share in the segment.



Domestic rating agency Icra said permitting UPI based payments to credit cards could lead to some of the upfront spending from savings/ current accounts to shift to credit cards, which in turn could drive higher card utilisation levels and increase in spending per card for banks that operate a higher share of Rupay cards.



However, as Rupay-issued credit cards are still gaining market share, the overall credit outstanding against credit cards, which stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of April 22, is unlikely to grow materially in the near term unless the enhancement in UPI linking is extended to other card platform operators as well, the agency said.



Industry players, however, welcomed the RBI move with AK Goel, the present chairman of industry lobby IBA, saying that it will promote customer convenience and digitisation.