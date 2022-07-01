RBI hits hard on Bitcoin, DeFi, crypto trading platforms

It referred to the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies that threw many investors into a panic in May. In a crash, the once bullish TerraUSD and sister coin Luna had lost almost all their value, sending shock waves across the world.



"Several vulnerabilities associated with crypto asset markets have been highlighted such as linkages between crypto asset markets and the regulated financial system; liquidity mismatch, credit and operational risks, with the potential spillover to short term funding markets; increased use of leverage in investment strategies; concentration risk of trading platforms; and opacity and lack of regulatory oversight of the sector," the RBI report highlighted.



The International Organisation of Securities Commissions has noted that DeFi is a spectrum and not a 'binary outcome', and that some DeFi products and services may retain a level of centralisation through concentrated ownership of the 'governance tokens', or by restricting the governance decisions for users.



"The risks associated with DeFi include speculative trading, flash loans, cross-border lending and borrowing, front running, cybersecurity, asymmetry and fraud," said the RBI.