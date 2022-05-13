RBI may raise policy rates by 75 bps cumulatively in next 2 reviews: SBI Research

"The weighted contribution of LPG has also increased, reversing a downward trend. This however, may be attributed to commercial usage of LPG."



Besides, the report said the RBI may increase the CRR rate by another 100 bps, after raising it by 50 basis points recently.



The RBI can give back to the market at least 3/4th of the Rs 2.6 lakh crore absorbed through the CRR hike, or Rs 1.95 lakh crore, in some form to address duration supply.



It would lower the market borrowing to around Rs 12.36 lakh crore for FY23 compared to the Budget estimate of Rs 14.3 lakh crore, the report added.



Further, SBI research added that the fall of the rupee to new lows, with spiking volatility breaching the psychological levels of 77 augurs the uneasy situation, reflective of the turbulence in broader markets globally, and the limited choices before the central bank in managing the exchange rate, even with seemingly comfortable levels of forex reserves close to $600 billion.



"We don't expect the rupee to breach the levels of 80 and instead show an appreciative bias over time," it said.