Recent events in Bangladesh remind us the value of freedom, liberty: CJI

Emphasising the importance of freedom and liberty, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday, 15 August noted that the recent events in neighbouring Bangladesh remind the value of these rights.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag in the Supreme Court premises, Chandrachud said Independence Day reminds us of the duties the country's people have towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the Constitution.

"What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," he said.

The CJI's remarks came amid mounting concerns in India over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled on 5 August following weeks of violent unrest.

Highlighting the significance of Independence Day, Chandrachud said, "This day we honour our commitment to realise the dreams of all those who laid their lives for this country and those who lived to make it greater."

"Every beating heart in India, no matter their age or stature, goes back in time and fills with a deeply emotive sense of patriotism and indebtedness to our freedom fighters when we see our majestic flag flying high against the air of freedom on Independence Day," he said.