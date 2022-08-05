Reconsider spending on ads under 'Beti Bachao' scheme, focus on education, health: Parl panel to govt

More than 78 per cent of total Rs 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme was spent only on media advocacy, a parliamentary panel has said, suggesting that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements.

The parliamentary standing committee said the government should instead focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health under the government's flagship scheme.

The Sixth Report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2021-22) on the action taken on the subject "Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) Scheme", was presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The panel said over the last six years, through focused advocacy BBBP has been able to capture the attention of political leadership and national consciousness towards valuing the girl child.

"Now, it is time to focus on other verticals by making ample financial provisions to help achieve measurable outcomes related to education and health envisaged under the scheme," it said.