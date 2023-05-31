Record 11,801 Kerala govt officials to retire today

The total number of government officials falling under the retirement age bracket this fiscal year stands at 21,537, of which 11,801 would superannuate this evening.



Among those who are set to retire include the state's second lady IPS official DGP B.S.Sandhya, who steps down from the post of head of Fire and Rescue Services.



Another prominent personality is actor and mimicry artiste Joby who steps down as senior manager, Kerala State Financial Enterprise.



Despite the state's fiscal health being a cause of concern, the authorities say that even though they have to raise a staggering sum of Rs 1,500 crore to pay for the retirement service benefits, no payment will be held back due to lack of funds.