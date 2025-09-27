Red alert for heavy rains in Mumbai — why the maximum city is not equipped to handle it

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) on Saturday issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday with the likelihood of very intense spells in isolated areas.

The alert raises concerns not just about temporary disruption, but about the city's broader vulnerability to climate-driven weather extremes.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts with very intense spells in some areas. Coastal districts such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with the ghat regions of Nashik, are also expected to witness heavy showers,” said an IMD official, updating the forecast on Saturday afternoon.

The red alert comes after an earlier orange warning, issued Saturday morning, was upgraded based on updated weather models predicting heightened monsoon activity along the Konkan belt.

While parts of north Maharashtra, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to see only light to moderate showers, the Mumbai metropolitan region could experience rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in a 24-hour period — the threshold for red alert conditions.

On Saturday, overcast skies dominated Mumbai, with intermittent light to moderate showers reported across several areas. According to civic officials, the island city recorded 30.07 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8 am. The eastern suburbs saw 26.12 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 9.99 mm. While traffic remained largely unaffected, local train services were delayed on some lines.