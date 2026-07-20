Red alert triggers school shutdown in three Himachal districts

With torrential rain looming over the hills, Himachal Pradesh has ordered the closure of educational institutions across Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on 20 and 21 July after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

The weather office has forecast intense downpours in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Monday, with the warning expanding to include Kullu on Tuesday, raising fears of flash floods, landslides and widespread disruption.

Responding to the warning, Kangra district magistrate Hem Raj Bairwa directed all government and private educational institutions to remain closed for two days. Similar orders were issued by Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan and Sirmaur deputy commissioner Priyanka Verma.

The closure covers schools, colleges, vocational and technical institutes, anganwadi centres, crèches, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and the Sanskrit University at Balyahar in Kangra. Examinations scheduled for 20 and 21 July have also been postponed.

While teaching and non-teaching staff have been granted leave, district authorities have said their services may be requisitioned for emergency response and disaster management if the situation worsens.