Red Fort blast: Explosives and live cartridge found among 40 samples that could hold key clues

Forensic experts examining the Red Fort car blast that killed 12 people earlier this week have recovered two cartridges, including one live round, and samples of two different types of explosives from the scene. Officials said over 40 samples have been collected so far by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, which is working round the clock to identify the explosive materials used in the attack.

Preliminary analysis indicates that one of the explosive samples contains ammonium nitrate, while the second appears to be significantly more potent. “The exact composition will be confirmed following detailed laboratory tests,” an official said. The FSL has constituted a special unit to expedite the examination and submit its findings without delay.

The discovery comes amid widening investigations that now connect the Delhi explosion to a terror module recently unearthed in Faridabad and Kashmir. Earlier this week, security agencies recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from a rented house in Faridabad and arrested two individuals, Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both reportedly associated with Al Falah University.

Security experts suggest that the Red Fort blast may have been triggered in panic after media reports exposed the Faridabad raids and the arrests of key suspects. Former National Security Advisory Board member Kulbir Krishan described this as a “plausible explanation” linking the incidents in Kashmir, Faridabad, and Delhi.

“The vehicle entered Delhi from the Faridabad border around 8.15 a.m. and was seen parked near a mosque for several hours before the explosion,” Krishan said. “If Umar Nabi was indeed the driver, he may have been acting under instructions from a handler but panicked once news of the Faridabad operation broke.”

Investigations suggest that the Red Fort blast could be part of a broader terror network involving Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind operatives. The chain of events began on 27 October, when Jammu and Kashmir Police detected individuals putting up Jaish-supporting posters in Srinagar.