Refund payment to home buyers if delay in possession: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 July, upheld an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directing a developer to refund the entire amount paid by the home buyers for delayed possession of their flat.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta enhanced the rate of interest from 9 per cent awarded by the NCDRC to 12 per cent, saying the home buyers were made to suffer for long for no fault of theirs.

"In our view, the commission, at least, ought to have awarded interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum in view of clause 7(b) of the Agreement. In the result, the appeal is partly allowed. The direction made by the commission for refund of the entire amount deposited by the complainants-appellants is upheld," the bench said.

It added, however, the direction with regard to interest is modified to the extent that it shall be paid at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of respective deposit till the date of refund.

The unpaid amount in terms of the aforesaid shall be paid within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, it said.

"We find that the learned commission has rightly directed the respondent- developer to refund the entire amount deposited by the complainants-appellants. However, we find that, insofar as award of interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum is concerned, the commission was not justified in the facts of the case to award a lesser interest than even the one agreed upon in the agreement," the bench said.