Refusal to marry over ‘kundali’ mismatch after promising marriage illegal: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has observed that refusal to marry on the ground of ‘kundali’ (horoscope) mismatch after establishing physical relations on the assurance of marriage can attract Section 69 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), which criminalises sexual intercourse through deceitful means.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observation while declining bail to a man accused of entering into a physical relationship with a woman and later refusing to marry her citing mismatch of birth charts.

The court noted that the physical relationship allegedly continued over a period of time based on repeated assurances by the accused that there was no impediment to marriage, including issues related to horoscope matching. At this stage, the conduct would attract the offence under Section 69 of the BNS, the judge observed.

Bail plea opposed

The accused, in judicial custody since 4 January, sought bail arguing that the relationship was consensual and that both parties had known each other for eight years. Counsel for the accused contended that rape on the false pretext of marriage was not made out and sought regular bail.