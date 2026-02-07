In a nod to stars over science, Lucknow University opens Jyotish centre to public

At a time when modern problems of environment and climate change reassert the need to promote scientific temper, Lucknow University is set to throw open its Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra (astrology counselling centre) to the general public.

The centre is offering a wide menu of paid astrological services — from career planning and health guidance to marriage, investments and property matters — officials said on Saturday.

The initiative, approved by the university administration, aims to provide what officials describe as a “structured and regulated” platform for astrological consultations within an academic institution, complete with documentation, fixed time slots and official receipts — features often missing from informal astrology practices outside campuses.

Each consultation will last at least 15 minutes and will be based on birth charts, with fees starting at Rs 1,500 per session. Shorter consultations, including advice on foreign travel prospects, social status, prestige and political career analysis, will be available at Rs 500 for 15 minutes, officials said.

Hora astrology and palmistry sessions will be offered for 30 minutes at Rs 700, while numerology-based counselling will cost Rs 1,700. Specialised services — such as assessing the impact of tantra-mantra practices and interpreting omens and dreams — will be available for 30 minutes at Rs 1,900. Horoscope matching, including manglik analysis, has been priced at Rs 1,500.

The centre will also prepare horoscopes on demand. A short horoscope will be delivered within three days for Rs 500, a medium horoscope with lagna and chandra charts within seven days for Rs 1,100, and a detailed horoscope analysis within 15 days for Rs 3,100. A computerised horoscope with shadvarga analysis will be available within a day for Rs 1,100.