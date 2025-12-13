Uttar Pradesh: Smoking out non-Lakhnawis in Lucknow

They readily show their ‘NRC certificates’ to prove they are Indian citizens. They hold Aadhaar cards. Many carry their Elector’s Photo Identity Cards as proof of being registered voters. The catch? They are Assamese who have been living and working in Lucknow for decades. They have no proof of being ‘Lakhnawi’. And so, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal declared them ‘illegal immigrants’ and issued an ultimatum — leave Lucknow in 15 days.

Ironically, these so-called illegals are employed by contractors working for the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). They wear jackets that identify them as municipal workers. Their documents are easily verifiable: EPIC details are on the ECI website and Aadhaar biometric data can be accessed in minutes.

But why bother when the aim is to keep media abuzz with the threat posed by infiltrators to the heart of the Hindi heartland, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, no less. ‘Lucknow khatre mein hai, ghuspaithiyon se saavdhaan (Lucknow is in danger, beware of infiltrators)’ — that’s the message the BJP and the mayor sent out through their 4 December raid.

It came soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed divisional commissioners to set up detention centres across the state to hold ‘infiltrators’ before ‘deportation’. Rounding up alleged infiltrators burnishes his image as the rough-and-tough administrator, not to mention being far more dramatic than verifying documents.

Yogi is so enamoured of the idea of detention centres that he even wrote an open letter that was widely circulated by the state’s PR machinery. The letter even cites CJI Surya Kant: ‘The Supreme Court has made an extremely important remark that a red carpet cannot be laid out for infiltrators.’