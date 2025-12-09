Varanasi’s phantom 'Bangladeshis': Another migrant scare comes to nothing

Varanasi Police appear to have joined the race to conjure up crises that evaporate on contact with reality. On Monday, officers stormed into the city's Sigra locality to investigate what had been breathlessly framed as a nest of 'Bangladeshi families' allegedly sheltered on property linked to a Samajwadi Party leader.

It was, in other words, vintage BJP-era political theatre: the familiar choreography of suspicion, spectacle and stern warnings about infiltrators — followed, inevitably, by the discovery that the supposed foreigners were simply Indian citizens trying to get on with their lives.

As one official admitted, almost sheepishly, “During the verification, it was found that the families were originally from West Bengal and have been living in the area for several years.” The disappointment among those invested in the ruling party’s favourite bogeyman — the ever-multiplying “illegal Bangladeshi” or ghuspaithiya — must have been acute.

Deputy commissioner of police T. Sarvan insisted that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign to identify illegal immigrants, including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya migrants. Acting on instructions from the police commissioner, officers descended on the area after “reports” that 30 to 35 Bangladeshi families were living there. Yet what they found were long-settled Indians whose only offence appears to have been speaking Bangla within earshot of overzealous informants.

The DCP assured that details such as family size, purpose of residence and ID documents were being collected for verification, in what has become a routine ritual for Bengali-speaking residents — more so if they're Muslim — across northern India: prove your citizenship again and again, lest your language land you on the wrong side of political paranoia.

DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal added that the exercise formed part of the seven-day 'Operation Torch' to verify street vendors and slum dwellers. “Verification is being carried out across multiple locations to identify those residing illegally. Action as per law will be ensured,” he said.