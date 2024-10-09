Release UGC-NET results or face court action, SC advocate warns NTA, UGC
Results are expected between 12 and 15 Oct. In case of further delay, advocate Ujjawal Gaur has warned of judicial intervention
Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Gaur has urged the concerned authorities to release the results of the UGC-NET re-examination without further delay. In a letter to the heads of the UGC (University Grants Commission) and NTA (National Testing Agency), stressing the distress faced by students due to the prolonged delay in declaring the results of the controversial UGC-NET 2024 re-examination, Gaur has indicated a willingness to pursue judicial intervention to ensure student justice.
Gaur, a member of both the Supreme Court Bar Association and Delhi High Court Bar Association wrote in an X post, "I have formally addressed a letter to the @ugc_india Chairman and @NTA_Exams Chairperson, urging the immediate release of the UGC NET results. The continued delay is a serious infringement on student’s rights and is causing unnecessary hardship. If needed, we are prepared to seek judicial intervention. Rest assured, I stand firmly with you in this pursuit of justice."
He stressed that this delay undermines the candidates' efforts, affecting their mental health and academic and professional pursuits, given that several academic and professional openings are nearing their deadline.
More importantly, he added that the delay violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and the right to practice any profession. "Every passing day without the declaration of results erodes their hope and leaves them further behind in securing crucial opportunities," he said.
Gaur also emphasised the financial toll the UGC-NET ordeal has taken on thousands of students. However, he expressed faith in the Indian judiciary to uphold justice and said if the UGC and NTA fail to act promptly, the situation may require judicial intervention on the students' behalf. "The courts have consistently demonstrated their sensitivity to such issues, ensuring that fairness and transparency prevail," he said.
According to latest reports, the NTA will announce the results between 12 and 15 October. The UGC came under fire earlier this year for corruption, irregularities, mismanagement and patterns of cheating in examinations.
