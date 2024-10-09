Release UGC-NET results or face court action, SC advocate warns NTA, UGC

He stressed that this delay undermines the candidates' efforts, affecting their mental health and academic and professional pursuits, given that several academic and professional openings are nearing their deadline.

More importantly, he added that the delay violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and the right to practice any profession. "Every passing day without the declaration of results erodes their hope and leaves them further behind in securing crucial opportunities," he said.